Main Content

Letitia Wright Praises Rihanna For 'Lift Me Up' Song For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

CLIP10/31/22

Letitia Wright has major love for Rihanna. While Letitia and her co-star Tenoch Huerta chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Letitia praised Rihanna for her new single "Lift Me Up," which is featured in the new Marvel flick. Tenoch also raved about Letitia for her performance in the movie and shared how it was joining the film's "family." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters Nov. 11.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: letita wright, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.