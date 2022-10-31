Letitia Wright has major love for Rihanna. While Letitia and her co-star Tenoch Huerta chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Letitia praised Rihanna for her new single "Lift Me Up," which is featured in the new Marvel flick. Tenoch also raved about Letitia for her performance in the movie and shared how it was joining the film's "family." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters Nov. 11.

