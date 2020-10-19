Also available on the nbc app

Letitia Wright is opening up about a “Black Panther” sequel without Chadwick Boseman. The actress spoke candidly when asked about reprising her role in the Marvel film in an interview with Porter Magazine, saying, “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about it. The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.” Chadwick Boseman died in late August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

