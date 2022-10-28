Main Content

Letitia Wright Hopes Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Proud' Of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast

CLIP10/27/22

At the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the cast celebrated the film while also remembering the enormous loss of Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright were among the stars who spoke to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about their late co-star and upholding his legacy. When asked what she thought Chadwick would have said about the sequel, Letitia told Access, "I hope he would be looking down on us and say, 'Yeah man, I'm proud of you. I'm proud of you for championing on.'" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters Nov. 11.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: black panther wakanda forever, celebrity, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.