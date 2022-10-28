At the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the cast celebrated the film while also remembering the enormous loss of Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright were among the stars who spoke to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about their late co-star and upholding his legacy. When asked what she thought Chadwick would have said about the sequel, Letitia told Access, "I hope he would be looking down on us and say, 'Yeah man, I'm proud of you. I'm proud of you for championing on.'" "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters Nov. 11.

