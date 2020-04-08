Also available on the nbc app

In his decades in journalism, Lester Holt says he's never reported on anything quite like COVID-19. "I've never covered anything in which every person on the planet is potentially affected by it. This touches every corner of the world. Even when I say that, I get chills, because, you know, it's reshaping society as we know," he told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover via Zoom. The news anchor also introduced Kit to his pup Lucy and gave her an update on life at home as a dog dad.

