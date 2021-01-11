Also available on the nbc app

Leslie Odom Jr. talked with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about his new movie, "One Night in Miami," which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Jan. 15. The star revealed what it was like working with Regina King on the flick and shared that she was expectational making her directorial debut. Leslie also opened up about Chadwick Boseman and shared how the late actor's death made him appreciate his own life more.

Appearing: