Leslie Odom Jr. is never going to throw away his shot! The singer stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez about going on tour to belt out tunes from his first solo album "Mr." He described his sound as the "kind of music Nat King Cole would make now." The star, who became a household name for his role on the Broadway hit "Hamilton," also shared how he used to get onstage and perform like Jay-Z and Beyoncé were in the audience every night. You can catch Leslie on his "Stronger Magic" tour when he hits the road March 7.

