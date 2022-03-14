Iris Apatow's boyfriend Ryder Robinson has gotten the stamp of approval from mom Leslie Mann! While chatting with Access Hollywood, Leslie gushed over Kate Hudson's son, saying, "Ryder happens to be the sweetest boy ever ... so we're just happy that in Iris' life and he's adorable." Plus, Leslie, her daughter Iris, Karen Gillan and Maria Bakalova all chatted about their new movie, "The Bubble," which hits Netflix April 1.

