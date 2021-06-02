Also available on the nbc app

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s daughter Iris is all grown up! The 18-year-old headed to prom on Tuesday, and she documented her big night like any high school senior would – on social media! Iris posted a video on TikTok of her getting ready for the major event. The clip starts with a fresh-faced Iris, then in an instant she transforms into her prom style, rocking a beautiful pink, off the shoulder tulle dress and full glam. She paired the look with a bold red lip, blush, eyeliner and, also sported some bangs. If Iris looks familiar, you probably recognize her from her dad’s hit movies “Knocked Up” and “This Is 40.” The famous director often put her and her sister, Maude, in his films.

