Main Content

Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ Star & Internet Sensation, Dead At 67

CLIP10/24/22

Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has passed away at the age of 67. The Emmy winner died following a car crash in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday morning, his rep tells NBC News. His rep also released a statement about his passing saying the world “is a much darker place” following Leslie’s death. Leslie was known for his roles in shows like “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “The Cool Kids.” Besides his successful acting career, he became a social media sensation in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic for his funny videos posted on Instagram.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: leslie jordan, Will & Grace, internet, Viral, car crash
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.