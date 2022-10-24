Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has passed away at the age of 67. The Emmy winner died following a car crash in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday morning, his rep tells NBC News. His rep also released a statement about his passing saying the world “is a much darker place” following Leslie’s death. Leslie was known for his roles in shows like “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “The Cool Kids.” Besides his successful acting career, he became a social media sensation in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic for his funny videos posted on Instagram.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight