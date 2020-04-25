Also available on the NBC app

Actor Leslie Jordan is making thousands of people laugh while quarantined due to his hysterical social media posts. Leslie joined Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is currently shooting the show remotely. The actor explained why his social media posts are gaining so much traction, “I was in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on business when all this happened and my mother lives here, so I thought, ‘I’m going to hunker down here,’ he explained. “I rented my own place and I’m hunkered down here with nothing to do so I think of silly things to do every day.” Leslie also explained his new TV show, “Called Me Kat” which will be debuting on Fox.

Appearing: