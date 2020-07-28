Also available on the nbc app

Laverne Cox found out she’s a 2020 Emmy Nominee during a live broadcast, and no one was more shocked than the star herself! Laverne joined Leslie Jones via video chat to help announce this year’s Emmy Nominees and was surprised to learn that she was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her role in “Orange Is The New Black.” The 48-year-old spoke with Access Hollywood after the hilarious moment, where she explained why she was so surprised at the exciting news. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday Sept. 20 on ABC.

Appearing: