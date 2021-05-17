Also available on the nbc app

Leslie Jones knows how to open up an awards show! The “Saturday Night Live” star had a super hilarious opening monologue at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards where she joked about what it’s been like for her using dating apps joking that people better not try to ghost her! There was also a super fun “Wandavision” tribute at the top of the show with Leslie appearing in a sketch where she visits some classic TV show sets.

