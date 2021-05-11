Camila Morrone is publicly showing some love for her man on Instagram. The 23-year-old model discreetly showed support for her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio on her Instagram story Monday. She shared Leo’s Instagram post promoting his new film “Killers of the Flower Moon” which is directed by Matin Scorsese. Staying true to her private romance, Camila didn’t add any caption to her story, but the fact that she posted anything at all about the Oscar winner is a big deal. Until now the couple has managed to keep their relationship entirely off social media.

