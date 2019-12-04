Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Addresses Their 22-Year Age Gap

Also available on the NBC app

Camila Morrone isn't fazed by her and boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio's near 23-year age gap. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 22-year-old model and actress addressed the talk surrounding her relationship and advocated for normalizing age differences. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said. Camila also discussed being recognized for her work instead of being recognized for dating Leonardo.

Appearing: