Leonardo DiCaprio got the chance to honor one of his idols and very first big-screen co-stars. At the 2020 SAG Awards, Leo presented Robert De Niro with Lifetime Achievement Honors and shared a powerful memory of the first time he saw the actor on-screen, not long before they starred together in 1993's "This Boy's Life." De Niro kicked off his speech with gratitude for the chance to work with Leo again after 30 years, and soon took things to an emotional level while championing people's right to use their platforms to speak out on important social and cultural issues.

