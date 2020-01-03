Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Golden Globes For Serving Vegan Meal At Awards Show For The First Time

Also available on the NBC app

Leonardo DiCaprio is a total eco warrior! The actor took to Twitter to react to news that the 2020 Golden Globes will be serving a vegan meal to celebs attending the award show writing, "Thank You HFPA @goldenglobes" he finished off the tweet with a hand clapping emoji. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to change the original menu, which included fish, pretty last minute.

