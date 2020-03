Also available on the NBC app

Leonardo DiCaprio just had the best time filming "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"! The star chatted with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez at the 2020 Golden Globes about starring in the nominated movie, sharing how much he enjoyed being in the flick. Plus, after Mario told him that his co-star Brad Pitt wants to “explore dancing,” the A-lister offered up some dancing lessons.

Appearing: