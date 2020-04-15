Also available on the NBC app

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are giving back in a major way. The actors took to Instagram to ask fans to donate to charity for a chance to win a walk on role in one of their upcoming films! Leo and Robert, who are starring in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon” just launched the #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to fund during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing: