Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Camila Morrone To The Oscars For First Official Event Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone are notoriously private, but the couple made their award show debut at the 92nd Academy Awards! While the two walked the red carpet separately, fans spotted the couple enjoying the night together in the crowd. Leo, 45, and Camila, 22, seemed carefree as they laughed next to the actor’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” costar Brad Pitt. And Camila looked absolutely stunning in a reimagined Carolina Herrera bridal dress. We’re so glad we got a glimpse of the happy couple!

