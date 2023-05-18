Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, & Robert De Niro are teaming up for a new crime drama. 'Killers of the Flower Moon" tells the story of how oil brought fortune to the Osage Nation through the romance of two improbable people, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. According to Netflix, the film, which is based on a true story, "is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is debuting at Cannes Film Festival later this month, premieres in select theaters on Oct. 6 and on Apple TV+ Oct. 20.

