Leonardo DiCaprio & Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk Spotted Partying Together At Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk seemed to have had a fun weekend together in the California desert. The 48-year-old actor and 37-year-old model were spotted hanging out at Levi and Don Julio's Neon Carnival Coachella After Party on Saturday night at the Empire Polo Club. Irina and her friend were dancing and chatting with Leo who wore a plain black baseball cap, t-shirt, and a gold necklace. Earlier in the day on Saturday, the supermodel was photographed with friends Stella Maxwell and Riccardo Tisci at the Marc Jacobs Coachella Pre-Party, and she was rocking a colorful two-piece ensemble with a tight cropped tank top and a long skirt. Irina is Bradley Cooper's ex and they share 6-year-old daughter Lea together. Meanwhile, Leo broke up with "Daisy Jones & The Six" actress Camila Morrone in August after dating for four years. The "Wolf of Wall Street" star was then romantically linked to Gigi Hadid in the months following his breakup with the 25-year-old actress.

