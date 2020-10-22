Also available on the nbc app

Lenny Kravitz opened up to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about his new memoir "Let Love Rule," which recounts the first 25 years of his life, ending with the release of his debut album in 1989. The musician got candid about what it was like parenting his daughter Zoë Kravitz and recalled the times she asked him to pick her up "down the block" from school due to his crazy clothes and cars. Lenny also opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her current husband Jason Momoa.

