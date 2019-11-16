Also available on the NBC app

Lena Waithe is a married woman! At the red carpet premiere of "Queen & Slim," the screenwriter flashed her new wedding band to Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall and said that she and her longtime love, Alana Mayo, quietly tied the knot. Lena also discussed her recent O Magazine interview with Robyn Crawford, the friend and former lover of the late Whitney Houston. Plus, "The Chi" creator had a fun premiere night moment with Rihanna, who made a surprise appearance.

