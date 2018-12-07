Lena Dunham Admits She Had No 'Insider Information' When Defending 'Girls' Writer Accused Of Rape

Also available on the NBC app

Lena Dunham's latest apology has landed her in hot water. In The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment issue, the HBO star penned a lengthy letter expressing her remorse to actress Aurora Perrineau, who made a rape accusation against "Girls" writer Murray Miller in 2017. In her apology, Dunham confessed that she had falsely claimed to have "insider information" on her colleague's situation – an admission that has sparked widespread backlash online. Watch to find out more.

Appearing: