Len Goodman has died at 78 years of age after battling bone cancer. The former head judge on “Dancing with the Stars” passed away on Saturday at hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his family, according to a statement shared with NBC News. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him," his manager Jackie Gill told the outlet in a statement on Monday. His fellow judges, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, paid tribute to their friend. " I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together," Bruno wrote in part. "Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again," Carrie Ann said.

