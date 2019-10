Also available on the NBC app

Leighton Meester just loves working with her hubby Adam Brody! Leighton and co-star Taran Killam chat with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about their hit show "Single Parents." The actress explains why working with Adam on the comedy is "like going to a party together." Taran and Leighton also share how the show's team is all about equality.

