Caity Lotz chats with Access about the cliffhanger at the end of the "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 4 premiere, where someone or something scrawled onto the mirror, "I'm coming for you, Johnny." Plus, should fans be worried about where Nora Darhk is? "Legends of Tomorrow" airs Monday nights at 9/8c on The CW.

