Legal Expert Weighs In On Outrage Over Potential Harvey Weinstein Settlement

Also available on the NBC app

A potential new settlement for dozens of Harvey Weinstein's accusers has sparked outrage, stemming from the fact that the disgraced Hollywood mogul would not have to admit any wrongdoing and that the settlement would be paid by the Weinstein Company's insurance, not Weinstein himself. In other celebrity legal news, R. Kelly is facing a new charge for allegedly bribing a government official to obtain a fake ID in order to marry an underage Aaliyah more than two decades ago. Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl joins All Access co-host Kit Hoover to share her take on both of these new developments.

Appearing: