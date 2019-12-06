Legal Expert Predicts Fotis Dulos' Holiday Wishes For Missing Wife Jennifer Will 'Come Back To Burn Him'

Also available on the NBC app

It's been seven months since Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos went missing without a trace. Her estranged husband Fotis has maintained his innocence in Jennifer's disappearance but has been charged with tampering with evidence and has pleaded not guilty. This week, he's been in court for a separate civil case brought on by Jennifer's family, and when he left the courtroom, he told the press he wished "Jennifer and her family happy holidays." Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl joins All Access co-host Zuri Hall to analyze Fotis' comment, which she predicts will "come back to burn him." Triessl also reacts to Fotis testifying in civil court and forecasts whether or not he could face murder charges.

