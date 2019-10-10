Also available on the nbc app

Nearly two years after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC following a complaint detailing his alleged inappropriate sexual behavior, according to Variety, he has been accused of rape by former NBC employee Brooke Nevils told journalist Ronan Farrow that the incident occurred during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Lauer has denied Nevils' claim, arguing that their interactions were consensual. Criminal defense lawyer Alison Triessl sits down with Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover to analyze the new allegation and what comes next. Considering the alleged crime happened in Russia, can criminal files be filed? Plus, what was Lauer's intention with releasing a three-page open letter denying the accusation?

