Legal Expert Breaks Down Jeffrey Epstein's Jail Guards Being Charged With Falsifying Reports

Two of Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, have both pleaded not guilty after being charged with falsifying reports in connection with Epstein's suicide on Aug. 10. Attorney Misty Marris joins All Access co-host Mario Lopez to break down this new development. Marris also shares her legal take on Prince Andrew's recent BBC interview, in which he denied Virginia Roberts' claims that he had sex with her while she was a minor after she was trafficked by Epstein. Could there be extradition if Andrew were to be indicted?

