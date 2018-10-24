Also available on the NBC app

What do the students in The CW's "Legacies" learn at the Salvatore School for the Young & Gifted? Possibly driver's ed, according to Matt Davis (Alaric) and Danielle Rose Russell (Hope), who have fun dishing to Access about what the students might get up to. Plus, Matt and Danielle reveal whether they're feeling the pressure as time inches closer to "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" spinoff. "Legacies" airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

