"Legacies" stars Jenny Boyd and Kaylee Bryant chat with Access Hollywood and react to "The Vampire Diaries'" Kai Parker returning to the series. They also talk about Lizzie remembering Hope and Josie almost sleeping with Landon! They also dish on working with Thomas Doherty and say they wish Klaus would make a cameo. "Legacies" airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

