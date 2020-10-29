Also available on the nbc app

The "Roseanne" spinoff "The Conners" is back for a third season, and Michael Fishman, who portrays D.J. Conner, is set to make his directorial debut in the sitcom's Halloween-themed episode. His onscreen sister Lecy Goranson gushed over the results, telling All Access' Zuri Hall, "It's a complicated show, the Halloween show. There's always more costumes. It's more elaborate. And the fact that Michael not only landed that one on happenstance, but also did such a great job – I'm very proud of him." Lecy and Laurie Metcalf also shared details about their characters' current storylines and how they intersect with the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Conners" airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

Appearing: