Also available on the NBC app

It looks like LeBron James just got some new ink in honor of Kobe Bryant! The Lakers star documented his trip to see tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia on Jan. 29, three days after the five-time NBA champ died suddenly in a helicopter crash. When he hit practice the next day, photos appeared to show a black snake tattoo with the words "Mamba 4 Life" written underneath. LeBron has yet to give fans an up-close look at his new tattoo, but TMZ Sports reports that he'll do a formal reveal on Instagram soon.

Appearing: