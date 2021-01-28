Also available on the nbc app

Leah Remini can do it all! The actress and activist joins Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to play a round of her new Game Show Network series "People Puzzler," airing weeknights. Leah also shares stories about teaching her teenage daughter, Sofia, how to drive and raves over pal Jennifer Lopez's "amazing" performance at President Biden's inauguration and why she's "never" nervous for her.

Appearing: