Leah Remini won the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for her A&E documentary series, "Scientology and the Aftermath." She opened up about the honor to media following her win and shared how she's raising her daughter to be a strong woman in the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. "I'm trying to be an example for my daughter to stick up for herself and more importantly stick up for others," she said.

