Leah Remini Blasts Scientology After Learning Of Father's Death: 'We Were Not Able To Say Goodbye'

Also available on the NBC app

Leah Remini is mourning the loss of her estranged father. The actress blasted the Church of Scientology in a candid message as she revealed that her dad George Anthony Remini had passed away a month ago without her knowledge. "Scientology took my dad in as a pawn against me and likely robbed him of any last ounce of heart that might have been left in him," she wrote. "I'm angry that Scientology found his personal weak spots and got him on board not with their beliefs but with their smear campaign against me." Leah left the Church of Scientology in 2013 before detailing her experiences in the memoir "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology" and A&E docuseries "Scientology and the Aftermath."

Appearing: