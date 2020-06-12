Also available on the nbc app

Lea Michele's nail artist is coming to her defense following backlash from multiple former co-stars. Celebrity manicurist Jenna Hipp Spencer praised Lea in a passionate and lengthy Instagram post this week, calling the actress a "leader" and "warrior" whose friendship has meant the world to her for the past decade, adding that she feels "heartbroken" and "devastated" for Lea in light of the current scandal. Jenna's kind words from days after "Glee" alum Samantha Ware responded to a tweet in which Lea expressed support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Samantha accused the 33-year-old of making her life "a living hell" during their time on the show, and Lea has since apologized for "any pain" she caused.

