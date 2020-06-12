Also available on the nbc app

"Glee" alum Samantha Ware is sharing further detail about her time on set with series star Lea Michele. The actress opened up to Variety in the wake of her bombshell tweet in which she called Lea out for making her time on the hit show "a living hell," and Samantha told the mag that things between them got off on the wrong foot immediately. Access Hollywood has reached out to Lea's rep for comment on Samantha's newest claims. The mom-to-be previously apologized after Samantha's initial tweet caused others to speak out about their own experiences working with her.

