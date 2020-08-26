Common Wants Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish To Appear On ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3
Lea Michele is soaking in her first week of motherhood! Just days after giving birth, the actress introduced newborn son Ever to the world by sharing a precious photo of his tiny foot. "ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she wrote. According to PEOPLE magazine, the "Glee" alum welcomed her baby boy with husband Zandy Reich on Aug. 20. "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source told the outlet.