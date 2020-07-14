Also available on the nbc app

Lea Michele is honoring her late "Glee" co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith. Naya was confirmed dead on Monday, July 13, five days after she disappeared during a trip to Lake Piru with her young son. In a tragic coincidence, authorities discovered the actress' body on the 7th anniversary of Cory's death. The actor passed away from an accidental overdose in 2013 at 31 years old. Lea marked the sad day by commemorating the lives of her two former castmates with black-and-white photos shared to her Instagram Story.

