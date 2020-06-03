Also available on the nbc app

Lea Michele has broken her silence after her former Glee co-star Samantha Ware retweeted and accused the actress of “making my first television gig a living hell." Lea apologized in a long statement shared on her Instagram page writing in part, “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point.” She added, “What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

