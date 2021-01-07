Also available on the nbc app

Lea Michele is opening up about her postpartum journey. The 34-year-old revealed that she’s experiencing hair loss after giving birth to her son Ever, back in August. The “Glee” alum shared a photo on Instagram of the hair she has lost in her hand with the caption, “The postpartum hair loss is real.” The new mom also hinted at a big hairstyle change in a sweet mirror selfie showing her long locks. “Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner,” she wrote. Lea and hubby Zandy Reich shared their son’s arrival in a sweet black and white snap back last August.

