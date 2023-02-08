Lea Michele is learning from her past actions. Nearly three years after several of her former "Glee" co-stars accused her of being a bully on set, Lea revealed that she reached out to try to amends. "I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect. I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back," she told Interview Magazine.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight