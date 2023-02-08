Main Content

Lea Michele Addresses 'Glee' Bullying Backlash: 'I Did A Lot Of Personal Reach-Outs'

CLIP02/08/23

Lea Michele is learning from her past actions. Nearly three years after several of her former "Glee" co-stars accused her of being a bully on set, Lea revealed that she reached out to try to amends. "I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect. I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back," she told Interview Magazine.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Lea Michele, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.