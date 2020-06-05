Also available on the NBC app

Another star is speaking out about Lea Michele. Trans model Plastic Martyr recently spoke out claiming that the “Glee” star once mocked her in the women’s bathroom at the Emmy’s. Access Hollywood has reached out to Lea Michele for comment. The allegation come after “Glee” star Samantha Ware called Lea out publicly which sparked a slew of negative comments about the actress. Lea has since apologized to Ware on Instagram but it doesn’t seem like the drama is going away anytime soon.

Appearing: