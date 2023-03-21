Turns out Zendaya was just as shocked as everyone else when her stylist Law Roach announced he was retiring. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old was on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast and revealed the “Dune” star’s reaction to the news. “It was tough for her,” he said. “She called, she said, ‘Girl, I thought we made big decisions together,’” he added. Last week Law shocked fans when he announced he was retiring but has since clarified that he will no longer be a celebrity stylist but will continue to be in the fashion industry. He also confirmed he will continue to work with Zendaya.

