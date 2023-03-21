Main Content

Law Roach Reveals Zendaya’s Reaction To Him Retiring As A Stylist: ‘It Was Tough For Her’

CLIP03/21/23

Turns out Zendaya was just as shocked as everyone else when her stylist Law Roach announced he was retiring. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old was on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast and revealed the “Dune” star’s reaction to the news. “It was tough for her,” he said. “She called, she said, ‘Girl, I thought we made big decisions together,’” he added. Last week Law shocked fans when he announced he was retiring but has since clarified that he will no longer be a celebrity stylist but will continue to be in the fashion industry. He also confirmed he will continue to work with Zendaya.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Law Roach, zendaya, stylist, emily ratajkowski, emrata, spotify, High Low
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.