Mariska Hargitay has been tracking down bad guys as Detective Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: SVU" for more than two decades. All Access flashes back to the very beginning – when Mariska was looking for her next big acting role after "ER" ended – and follows the evolution of the hit show. "Law & Order: SVU" airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.

S2019 E0 3 min News and Information Daytime Interview