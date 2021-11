Also available on the nbc app

Mariska Hargitay is opening up about her chemistry with her "Law and Order: SVU" co-star Chris Meloni. "We just had this amazing connection from the minute that we met. There was trust, safety and sort of an effortlessness and a joy and a fun" she told Access Hollywood at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The 57-year-old actress also revealed how Taylor Swift inspires her.

