Laverne Cox Shows Off The Surprisingly Relatable Secret Behind Her Flawless Emmys Glam

Laverne Cox knows the best way to maintain her glam on TV's biggest night! The "Orange is the New Black" star and LGBTQ icon tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans the surprising secret behind her stunning 2019 Emmys look that's helping her both slay and stay comfortable! Laverne and her plus one, ACLU attorney and transgender rights activist Chase Strangio, also share why they're speaking out on an important cause – the Supreme Court's upcoming decision on Title VII.

